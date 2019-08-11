|
|
RYAN - Rosalind "Ros"(nee Walsh) August 1, 2019. Beloved wife of Joseph Ryan; loving mother of Matthew (Cheryl), Peter (Courtney), and Sarah Ryan; dear Nonnie of Michael, Catherine, Thomas, and Sarah Claire; sister of Mary Jane (Terrence) Hanlon, John (Terri) Walsh, Mark (Maureen) Walsh, Regina (Jack) Troast, and the late Peter, Patrick, and Timothy Walsh; also survived by many nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on Wednesday August 7, 2019 at St. Louis Church, 780 Main St. (at Edward), Buffalo, NY 14202. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Read to Succeed Buffalo. Arrangements by The Dietrich Funeral Homes, Inc. Condolences may be shared online at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Aug. 11, 2019