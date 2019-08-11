Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Rosalind Ryan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosalind "Ros" (Walsh) Ryan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosalind "Ros" (Walsh) Ryan Obituary
RYAN - Rosalind "Ros"(nee Walsh) August 1, 2019. Beloved wife of Joseph Ryan; loving mother of Matthew (Cheryl), Peter (Courtney), and Sarah Ryan; dear Nonnie of Michael, Catherine, Thomas, and Sarah Claire; sister of Mary Jane (Terrence) Hanlon, John (Terri) Walsh, Mark (Maureen) Walsh, Regina (Jack) Troast, and the late Peter, Patrick, and Timothy Walsh; also survived by many nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on Wednesday August 7, 2019 at St. Louis Church, 780 Main St. (at Edward), Buffalo, NY 14202. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Read to Succeed Buffalo. Arrangements by The Dietrich Funeral Homes, Inc. Condolences may be shared online at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosalind's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.