Rosalyn Edith (Zalutsky) Baron, 88 of Jupiter, FL died Thursday March 19, 2020.
She was born in Schenectady, NY on December 8, 1931, a daughter of Albert and Gertrude (Daffner) Zalutsky. She graduated from Mount Pleasant High School in 1949 and Cornell University in 1953.
Roz was the second female stock broker registered on the New York Stock Exchange. She was last employed by UBS in New York City. Rosalyn was a member of Congregation Knesset Israel of Pittsfield, the Cornell Alumni Council, the Cornell Club of the Berkshires, the Cornell Club of New York, and the Cornell Club of Eastern Florida. An avid amateur artist, she and her husband, Philip, spent many happy years acquiring a large art collection.
She was the widow of Philip Baron who died in 2016. They were married on March 18, 1956. Survivors include two sons- Barry R. Baron of Vestal, NY and Stuart D. Baron of Brooklyn, NY and three grandchildren- Alexander, Sarah, and Zachary. She also leaves a brother Morton Zalutsky of Portland, OR and nieces and nephews.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Graveside Services for Rosalyn Baron will be held Monday March 23, 2020 at the Knesset Israel Cemetery 484 Pecks Road, Pittsfield, MA at 1:00PM. Memorial donations may be made to the Dr. Philip and Rosalyn Baron Professor of Management, Office of Alumni Affairs and Development, 130 E. Seneca Street, Suite 400, Ithaca, NY 14850, or Congregation Knesset Israel of Pittsfield, MA. The FLYNN & DAGNOLI-BENCIVENGA FUNERAL HOME, 5 Elm St. Pittsfield, MA is in charge of arrangements. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 22, 2020