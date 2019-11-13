|
Rosario "Sato" C. Valenti, of Pittsfield, MA, passed away on November 6, 2019 at Hillcrest Commons Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. He was born on October 29, 1929, to the late Angelo R. and Maria C. Lombardi Valenti.
In his early years, Sato attended local schools and served his country as a U.S. Army Corporal in the Korean War and was a long time employee of Kelly-Dietrich. He was happily married to the late Cecile F. Valenti on Oct. 18, 1958, in Notre Dame Church.
In his later years, he worked at the South Congregational Church where he also volunteered at the soup kitchen and food pantry. He was a past president of the Sons of Italy Itam Lodge #564, and an active member of The Italian American Club, Faccioli Club and Rainbow Club. Sato enjoyed spending his time socializing with his family and friends at the various clubs, was an avid bowler and loved the Yankees.
Besides his wife, he is predeceased by three brothers, Joseph, John and Alex Valenti and his sister, Mary Errichetto. He is survived by son, Angelo Valenti and his wife Joanne Valenti; son, Michael Valenti; sister, Lucy DelPozzo; granddaughter, Danielle Valenti Mahoney and her husband Chris Mahoney; grandson, Justin Daigle and his wife Britney Daigle; grandson, Taryn Daigle. He also leaves behind five great-grandchildren: Nick, Joanne, Katie, Sophia and McKenna.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Hillcrest Commons Nursing & Rehabilitation Center for helping Sato during his final years.
Funeral Notice: Services for Rosario C. Valenti will take place Friday, November 15, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at the FLYNN & DAGNOLI-BENCIVENGA FUNERAL HOME, 5 Elm St., Pittsfield with the Rev. Joel Huntington, Pastor of South Congregational Church officiating. Calling hours will be Friday from 10:00 A.M. to the time of the service at the funeral home. In Lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations may be made to the Benevolent Association for the Blind in care of the Funeral Home. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Nov. 13, 2019