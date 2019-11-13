Home

POWERED BY

Services
Flynn & Dagnoli-Bencivenga Funeral Home - Pittsfield
5 Elm Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
413-442-1733
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Flynn & Dagnoli-Bencivenga Funeral Home - Pittsfield
5 Elm Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
View Map
Service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Flynn & Dagnoli-Bencivenga Funeral Home - Pittsfield
5 Elm Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosario Valenti
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosario C. "Sato" Valenti


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosario "Sato" C. Valenti, of Pittsfield, MA, passed away on November 6, 2019 at Hillcrest Commons Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. He was born on October 29, 1929, to the late Angelo R. and Maria C. Lombardi Valenti.

In his early years, Sato attended local schools and served his country as a U.S. Army Corporal in the Korean War and was a long time employee of Kelly-Dietrich. He was happily married to the late Cecile F. Valenti on Oct. 18, 1958, in Notre Dame Church.

In his later years, he worked at the South Congregational Church where he also volunteered at the soup kitchen and food pantry. He was a past president of the Sons of Italy Itam Lodge #564, and an active member of The Italian American Club, Faccioli Club and Rainbow Club. Sato enjoyed spending his time socializing with his family and friends at the various clubs, was an avid bowler and loved the Yankees.

Besides his wife, he is predeceased by three brothers, Joseph, John and Alex Valenti and his sister, Mary Errichetto. He is survived by son, Angelo Valenti and his wife Joanne Valenti; son, Michael Valenti; sister, Lucy DelPozzo; granddaughter, Danielle Valenti Mahoney and her husband Chris Mahoney; grandson, Justin Daigle and his wife Britney Daigle; grandson, Taryn Daigle. He also leaves behind five great-grandchildren: Nick, Joanne, Katie, Sophia and McKenna.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Hillcrest Commons Nursing & Rehabilitation Center for helping Sato during his final years.

Funeral Notice: Services for Rosario C. Valenti will take place Friday, November 15, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at the FLYNN & DAGNOLI-BENCIVENGA FUNERAL HOME, 5 Elm St., Pittsfield with the Rev. Joel Huntington, Pastor of South Congregational Church officiating. Calling hours will be Friday from 10:00 A.M. to the time of the service at the funeral home. In Lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations may be made to the Benevolent Association for the Blind in care of the Funeral Home. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosario's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -