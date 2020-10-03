Rose Coons died quietly at the home of her daughter, Barbara, September 29, 2020. She had been living with her daughter in Ooltewah, Tennessee for nearly 11 years. She was a loving wife, mother, sister and friend.



She was born in Great Barrington, MA, March 21, 1925, the 11th child of Victor and Giacomin Giacomina Zucco. She attended local schools, graduating from the former Searles High School in 1943. Rose spent several years working at the Rising Paper Company before marrying Philip A. Coons in the spring of 1946.



Primarily a homemaker, she helped Phil in operating their dairy farm, first at Atlasta Farm in Newtown, CT and then, returning to the Berkshires in 1962, at Quarry Hill Farm in Sheffield.



Her friends and neighbors knew the coffee pot was always on and the door was always open. You weren't allowed to leave her house without first indulging in a piece of cake or homemade cookies. She took great pleasures cooking for family and friends. Her lasagna was legendary.



She loved to spend Saturday "tagging" with her friends. They would spend hours roaming the back roads looking for treasures. Those outings resulted in a large collection of vintage cobalt glass, cranberry glass and crystal.



While living with her daughter, she spent hours watching the many birds that flocked to the deck feeders, piecing together jigsaw puzzles and telling stories of her youth to all that visited. She greatly enjoyed outings to nearby Harrison Bay State Park.



Besides her daughter, Barbara, she also leaves behind her son Brian Coons of Lenox, MA. Additionally, she is survived by her sister-in-law Polly Anne Smith of Great Barrington, Ma, her 6 grandchildren: Kirsten (Matt) Wright, Michael (Kyra) Coons, Matthew (Julie) Frengs, Caitlin Coons Corson, Emily Coons and Amber (Ron) Butterly. She also has 3 great grand-daughters: Brodie-Lynn Rose and Aubri Ann Wright, Averie Corson and a great grandson Remy Frengs. As well as daughter-in-law Marlena Coons.



Betsy Coons,Linda Coons and Sheri Couto held a special place in her heart.



Rose was predeceased by her husband, Philip A Coons, February16, 2001 and her son, Philip H Coons September 07, 2019. Her sisters, Mary Babuin, Marcella Zucco, Lena MacCarthy, Angelina (Chic) Funk, Annie Harrison, Louise Delmolino and Clara Daloni, and Gloria Davis passed before her as well as her brothers Angelo, Victor and Enrico.



At Rose's request, there will be no service. She will be laid to rest in the Zucco family plot at St Peter's Cemetery in Great Barrington, MA at a time convenient for the family.



If you care to make a donation in Rose's name, it can be sent directly to: Fairview Hospital, 29 Lewis Ave, Great Barrington, MA 01230 ATTN: Lauren Smith



