Rose Foster, longtime resident of the Berkshires, died peacefully at her home in Lenox, on April 9th at the age of 89.
She was born April 1st 1930 in Brooklyn New York, the youngest of 5, to Samuel and Adele Zelenetz. She graduated from Brooklyn College and went on to earn her master's degree in special education from Hofstra University. She taught in the BOCES system in the New York area for many years as a special education teacher. She was also a tutor of special needs children as they prepared for their Bar and Bat Mitzvah.
During her years in the Berkshires Rose was an art and theater enthusiast, and was a longtime volunteer at Tanglewood who was instrumental in starting the host family program.
Rose was the matriarch of her immediate and extended family, and was the person responsible for maintaining connections of the family diaspora scattered around the world.
She is survived by her four children, two stepchildren, 14 grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Friday April 12th at 11 a.m. at the Jewish Community of Amherst. 742 Main St., Amherst, Massachusetts.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Jewish Family and Children's services of Boston. 1430 Main Street Waltham Mass02451.wwwjfcsboston.org
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 11, 2019