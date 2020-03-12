|
Rose Julia Baker, 74 of Cheshire, MA, passed away March 8, 2020 at Berkshire Medical Center.
Born in Pittsfield on February 18, 1946, she was the daughter of Edward and Virginia Sagendorph.
A graduate of Pittsfield High School class of 63, she married Lawrence "Butch" Baker on August 5, 1966.
She worked as an inspector for Waverly Fabrics. A communicant of St. Charles Church, she also attended St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Cheshire. She enjoyed sudoku and crocheting.
Mrs. Baker leaves behind Butch who was the love of her life and devoted husband, two daughters, Michelle M. Slonski and partner Dean Vaccaro of Pittsfield, and Colleen M. Baker-Martin and husband James Martin of Pueblo, CO; two grandchildren, Brandon and Cameron Martin; a sister, Jean Stiffler (Douglas) of Pittsfield and a brother, Carl Sagendorph (Marian) of South Carolina; as well as a sister in-law, Joan Sagendorph of Springfield, MA. She also leaves many nieces and nephews, and two four-pawed pride and joys; Sassy and Sissy, who miss her dearly
She was predeceased by a son in-law, Christopher Slonski; brother, Roger Sagendorph and several brothers and sisters in-law.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services for Mrs. Baker will be held FRIDAY, March 13, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at DERY FUNERAL HOME in PITTSFIELD, officiated by Rev. Peter A. Gregory. Calling hours will precede the service from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Dana Farber/ the Jimmy Fund in care of the funeral home, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA 01201.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 12, 2020