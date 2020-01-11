|
Rose Lucy Libardi, 88, of 150 Ashland Street, North Adams, died Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at North Adams Commons. Rose was a long-time resident of Ashland Street Apartments where she was well-known and liked by her neighbors.
Born in West Stockbridge on January 21, 1931, the daughter of Joseph and Rose Merci Libardi, she attended Williams School in Stockbridge.
She was a homemaker.
Miss Libardi is survived by her sister, Theresa Durant of Adams; her brother-in-law, Irwin T. Renak; nieces and nephews, Christina (husband Lance) Gratton, Michael Shea, Joanne Tukey, Harold Durant, and Joseph Durant all of Pittsfield.
She was pre-deceased by five sisters, Mary Libardi, Julia Shea, Emma Tukey, Edith Wrzesinski, and Mary L. Renak; and her brother, Joseph Libardi, who died a decorated hero in World War II, and for whom the West Stockbridge Veterans Post is named.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services for Rose Lucy Libardi will be held in the Spring with burial to be in St. Patrick's Cemetery in West Stockbridge. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to Berkshire Humane Society in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield, 01201.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jan. 11, 2020