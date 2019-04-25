|
|
Rose Marie Lucas passed away peacefully on April 20, 2019. She was born in Clinton, MA on July 2, 1922 to her late parents Stanley and Mary Laizer. Her family moved to Connecticut where she met and married her late husband, of Norwich, Raymond Lynch Lucas. Rose Marie spent the last 50 years living in the Berkshires. She was an Accountant for many years at the Colt Insurance Agency in Pittsfield, MA until she retired at age 72. She dedicated her life to her family and enjoyed spending time with them.
Rose Marie's devotion to her children, Greg (Kim) Lucas of Martha's Vineyard, Randy (Sigrun) Lucas of Brambleton, VA, Nancie-Lynn (Barry) Meekin of Martha's Vineyard, Amanda (Tom) Quinlan of Marion, MA and her (late) son Christopher Lucas and his wife Sylvia formerly of Easthampton, MA, as well as cherished friends and family (along with those who have passed) is her enduring gift. She was a much loved Grandmother to Aaron (his wife Lucie), Benjamin (his fiance Julia) Cameron (his wife Taylor), Ashley, Thomas, Victoria and Jacob and great grandmother to Chloe, Amalia, Chance and Quinn.
She touched many lives with her kindness and generosity. Her loving way illuminated the journey of her well lived and long life. She was an inspiration to all she met. She will be dearly missed.
Services will take place on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 11:00am at Cummings-Gagne Funeral Home, 82 Cliff Street in Norwich, CT.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 25, 2019