|
|
Rose (Cardinali) Marchetto passed peacefully surrounded by family on July 30, 2019 after a prolonged illness with Alzheimer's. She was born in Sandisfield, MA on February 13, 1925 to Aurelia Mazzanti Cardinali and Ceasare Cardinali. She married the late Guido John Marchetto in 1952. She is survived by her five children, Julie Cronauer (Edward Cronauer), John Marchetto (Lynn Marchetto), Carol Marchetto (Jim Bob Carpenter), Gail Marchetto, Marilou Gibson (Mike Gibson), her brother Joseph Cardinali, her seven grandchildren, Edward Cronauer, Giro Samale, Christina Samale, Kelsey Whal, Jack Marchetto, Max Marchetto and Cord Gibson. She was beloved by her family and will be deeply missed.
Rose grew up in Berkshire County and lived much of her life in Lee. Together she and "Gui" built three houses as family projects. After finishing the third house in 1969, Rose opened her first business, The Children's Boutique, in Lee, which went on to grow into the Junior, Teen and Children's Boutique a few years later. In 1970, her husband John joined Rose in the business and opened a store in Great Barrington. Together they expanded the business with a third store on Elm Street in Pittsfield where Rose was very active in the business community. After retiring from the clothing business in 1987, she and John spent winters in Florida near their children and grandchildren. They continued spending summers in the Berkshires and opened a Bed and Breakfast during the Tanglewood Seasons. Besides being a successful business woman, Rose had a variety of interests, including traveling, being an avid reader, swimming, skiing and cooking gourmet meals for her family and friends. After John's passing, she spent her winter's skiing and became a member of the Over the Hill Gang in her 70's. Eventually she moved to Florida where she resided until her passing.
A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, August 5th, at 11 AM at St. Mary's Church in Lee. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery in Lee. Visiting hours will be on Monday from 9 - 10:30 AM at the Kelly Funeral Home in Lee. Friends wishing may make donations in her memory to in c/o the Kelly Funeral Home 3 Main Street Lee, MA 01238.
If you would like to leave a message of condolence or share pictures with the family, please visit our web site at www.kellyfuneralhome.net
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Aug. 3, 2019