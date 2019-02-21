|
After 105 years of laughter and kindness, Rose M. Cimini went to heaven on February 15, 2019. She transitioned peacefully in anticipation of being with God, her beloved parents, and her brothers (Angelina, Alberico, Tulio, and John). She is survived by her nieces, nephews, and their families, all of whom will greatly miss her. Rose loved Pittsfield, her family, and her church. She also enjoyed the Senior Center. Rose graduated from Berkshire Business College and worked many years at The Coat Factory. In 2018 she received recognition from Berkshire Community College as an alumna. She was a communicant and choir member of Mount Carmel Church, and took great pride in her family's role in building the church. She loved to sing and wasn't shy about launching into a hymn anywhere and at anytime. Special thanks for the love and care given by her niece Donna Cimini and by the staff at The Landing at Laurel Lake Assisted Living.
Funeral Notice: Funeral Services will take place Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 9:00 A.M. at the FLYNN & DAGNOLI-BENCIVENGA FUNERAL HOME, 5 Elm St., Pittsfield, MA with the Rev. Geoffrey J. Deeker C.S.S. officiating. Burial will follow in the family plot at St. Joseph's Cemetery. Calling hours will be Saturday from 8:00 A.M to the time of the service. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 21, 2019