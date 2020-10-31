1/
Rose T. Maher
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rose's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rose T. Maher, 70, of Pittsfield, MA, passed away surrounded by her family October 24, 2020. Born in Tagliacozzo, Italy, she was the daughter of the late Corrado and Cristina Marini.

Rose grew up in West Albany and graduated from Colonie Central High School. She worked as a legal secretary for Courtney, Lee & Hamel PC of Pittsfield. She was also involved with numerous organizations.

Rose loved children, and enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Frank B. Maher, children Jennifer (David) of Sullivan, IL, Andrea (David) of Hopkinton, MA, Frank (Samantha) of Richmond, MA, grandchildren Kelsey Carney, Charlotte and Christian Mossman, Matthew and Vincent Maher, brother Vincent Marini of Orlando, FL as well as several nieces, nephews and friends.

A visitation will be held Wednesday October 28, from 12:30-1:30 pm with a service at 1:30 pm at New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd, Colonie, NY, 12205. Interment to follow at Our Lady of Angels Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice Care in The Berkshires, 877 South Street, Pittsfield, MA 01201.

Social distance practices will be in effect and chapel size is limited to current NYS guidelines. Masks are required in the building.

Please see Newcomeralbany.com for more info.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Visitation
12:30 - 01:30 PM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
Send Flowers
OCT
28
Service
01:30 PM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
(518) 456-4442
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Berkshire Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
October 27, 2020
Rose was such a wonderful lady. We will never forgot her infectious laugh.
Our most heartfelt condolences.
Anne & Jim Baumann
Neighbor
October 27, 2020
Rose was such a wonderful lady. We will never forgot her infectious laugh.
Our most heartfelt condolences.
Anne & Jim Baumann
Neighbor
October 27, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the Maher Family. Thinking of you during this sad time.

Diane Vaschak
Westfield, MA
Diane Vaschak
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved