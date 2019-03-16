|
|
Roseann Elizabeth (Vigna) Shakar, 93 of North Adams, MA died Friday March 8, 2019 at Williamstown Commons.
She was born in North Adams, MA on February 2, 1926 daughter of Frank and Carolina (Gallenese) Vigna. She attended local schools and graduated from Drury High School with the class of 1944.
Roseann was employed at Sprague Electric Co. for 45 years until her retirement in 1988. She was a communicant of St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church. Roseann was a member of the Lebanese Social Club. She enjoyed knitting, reading and walking and especially enjoyed spending time with her family.
She was the widow of John George Shakar who died on July 13, 2011. They were married on September 26, 1953. Survivors include two daughters- Mary Ann Racette and her partner, Peter of North Adams and Jacqueline Shakar and her partner Debra of Sutton, MA. She also leaves three grandchildren including Matthew Racette and his wife, Stephanie, Michael Racette and his wife, Margaret and Joshua Racette and his girlfriend Laura and nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by one sister and five brothers including Mary Esposito, Joseph, Thomas, Louis, Anthony and Rocco Vigna and three siblings who died in infancy.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A Liturgy of Christian Burial for Roseann Shakar will be celebrated Thursday March 21, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church. Burial will follow in Southview Cemetery. Calling hours at FLYNN & DAGNOLI-MONTAGNA HOME FOR FUNERALS CENTRAL CHAPEL, 74 Marshall St. North Adams, MA are Wednesday March 20 from 4-7 PM. Memorial donations may be made to St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church or the Williamstown Commons Activities Fund in care of the funeral home. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 16, 2019