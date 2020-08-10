FUNERAL NOTICE: Services will be held on August 14, 2020 at St. Charles Church in Pittsfield for Rosemarie Fiorini Evans, 90 of Pittsfield, MA who passed away March 30. A receiving hour will be held at 10 a.m. at St. Charles, followed by a mass at 11 a.m. Burial will be immediately following the service at St. Joseph's Cemetery. Flowers can be sent directly to St. Charles Church, 89 Briggs Ave, Pittsfield. DERY FUNERAL HOME is handling the arrangements.



Born in Boston on June 13, 1929, Rosemarie was the daughter of Leo and Rose Ranauro Fiorini. She graduated from Pittsfield High School in 1948 and attended St. Luke's School of Nursing. She worked for over 30 years as a dental receptionist for Dr. Herbert Covel and later, Dr. Steven Cella.



She leaves behind her son Stephen M. Evans and his wife Holly Langer Evans of Fairport, NY, her daughters Maryann Evans Tripp of Bedford, NH, and Kate Evans-Correia of Ashland, MA, and her son, Sean F. Evans and his wife Marie Princigalli Evans of Victor, NY, her grandchildren, Kathleen Elizabeth Tripp, Christopher Evans Tripp and his wife Victoria English Tripp, Caroline Rose Correia and her husband David Zick, Siobahn Evans and her husband Kyle Suva, Lenore Elizabeth Correia and her husband Nicholas Carll, Victoria Lynne Evans, Mary Theresa Evans, and Jacob Michael Evans, and two great grandchildren, Callie Elizabeth Tripp and Evander Suva .



She also leaves behind her sister Joanne Barker of Pittsfield, and brother Michael Fiorini of Florida, her oldest and dearest friend Barbara Tart of Lee, and many nieces and nephews.



She was married to the late James F. Evans



She is predeceased by her parents and brothers Anthony Fiorini, John Fiorini, and Leo Fiorini, and sisters Theresa Albano Ludwig and Rita Tart.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store