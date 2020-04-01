|
Rosemarie Fiorini Evans, 90 of Pittsfield, MA passed away March 30, 2020 at Mt. Carmel Care Center in Lenox.
Born in Boston on June 13, 1929, she was the daughter of Leo and Rose Ranauro Fiorini. She graduated from Pittsfield High School in 1948 and attended St. Luke's School of Nursing. She worked for over 30 years as a dental receptionist for Dr. Herbert Covel and later, Dr. Steven Cella.
She leaves behind her son Stephen M. Evans and his wife Holly Langer Evans of Fairport, NY, her daughters Maryann Evans Tripp of Bedford, NH, and Kate Evans-Correia of Ashland, MA, and her son, Sean F. Evans and his wife Marie Princigalli Evans of Victor, NY, her grandchildren, Kathleen Elizabeth Tripp, Christopher Evans Tripp and his wife Victoria English Tripp, Caroline Rose Correia and her husband David Zick, Siobahn Evans and her husband Kyle Suva, Lenore Elizabeth Correia and her husband Nicholas Carll, Victoria Lynne Evans, Mary Theresa Evans, and Jacob Michael Evans, and two great grandchildren, Callie Elizabeth Tripp and Evander Suva . She also leaves behind her sister Joanne Barker of Pittsfield, and brother Michael Fiorini of Florida, her oldest and dearest friend Barbara Tart of Lee, and many nieces and nephews.
She was married to the late James F. Evans
She is predeceased by her parents and brothers Anthony Fiorini, John Fiorini, and Leo Fiorini, and sisters Theresa Albano Ludwig and Rita Tart.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to The Mission of Mt. Carmel Care Center, Lenox, MA. (https://mountcarmelcare.org/faith-based-charities-in-lenox-ma) Services will be held at a later date. DERY FUNERAL HOME is handling the arrangements.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 1, 2020