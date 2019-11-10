|
|
Rosemarie LaDouceur passed away peacefully on October 26th, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona at the age of 84.
Rosemarie is survived by her brother Vernon, her sisters Peggy and Kathy, her 4 children, Donna, Eldon, Bonnie and Craig, 11 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Eldon Sr, her son Richard, her grandson Bruce Jr., her mother and father, Helen and Leon, her sisters Nancy Jane, Beverly, and Lillian and her brothers Richard and Leon.
Rosemarie was born on July 20th, 1935 in Pittsfield, Massachusetts. She married Eldon LaDouceur, Sr. in 1953 and shortly after started a family. She dedicated her life to raising her children.
A funeral is scheduled for November 16th at Heritage Funeral Chapel in Peoria, Arizona. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Rosemarie's life. The family asks in Lieu of flowers to please make a donation to the in her memory.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Nov. 10, 2019