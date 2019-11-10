Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heritage Funeral Chapel
6830 W Thunderbird Rd
Peoria, AZ 85381
623-974-3671
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosemarie LaDouceur
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosemarie LaDouceur

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosemarie LaDouceur Obituary
Rosemarie LaDouceur passed away peacefully on October 26th, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona at the age of 84.

Rosemarie is survived by her brother Vernon, her sisters Peggy and Kathy, her 4 children, Donna, Eldon, Bonnie and Craig, 11 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Eldon Sr, her son Richard, her grandson Bruce Jr., her mother and father, Helen and Leon, her sisters Nancy Jane, Beverly, and Lillian and her brothers Richard and Leon.

Rosemarie was born on July 20th, 1935 in Pittsfield, Massachusetts. She married Eldon LaDouceur, Sr. in 1953 and shortly after started a family. She dedicated her life to raising her children.

A funeral is scheduled for November 16th at Heritage Funeral Chapel in Peoria, Arizona. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Rosemarie's life. The family asks in Lieu of flowers to please make a donation to the in her memory.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosemarie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heritage Funeral Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -