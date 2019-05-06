|
|
Rosemary A. Hughes Carey, a resident of The Landing at Laurel Lake, age 91, died Thursday, May 2, 2019 at the Berkshire Medical Center surrounded by her loving children.
Rosemary was born in Pittsfield in 1927 the daughter of the late Charles and Marie Hughes. She attended the local schools and was a 1945 graduate of Pittsfield High School.
Prior to her marriage, Rosemary was employed by the General Electric Co. Chemical Division for 7 years in the Purchasing and Shipping Dept.
A communicant of Sacred Heart Church, Mrs. Carey was a member of the Rosary Sodality and was a 20-year member of the parish Resurrection Choir.
Rosemary was married for 54 years to her late husband, Robert Carey. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
She is survived by four children, David Carey of San Diego, CA, Ann Carey and Kathleen Carey, both of Pittsfield, and Janet and her husband Dale Bentz of MD, and her son-in-law, Stephen Ugelow of Honolulu, HI. She also leaves seven grandchildren, Catherine Pratt, Daniel and Micaela Goodrich, Janak and Shreya Carey, and Isaiah and Samuel Bentz as well as four great grandchildren.
Besides her husband, she was predeceased by their infant son, James Carey and a daughter, Marya Ugelow, of Honolulu, HI .
SERVICES: Calling Hours for Mrs. Carey will be Wednesday, May 8th from 5-7PM at the DEVANNY-CONDRON FUNERAL HOME in Pittsfield. Funeral Services will begin at the funeral home Thursday morning at 8:15 with a Liturgy of Christian Burial to follow at St. Joseph's Church at 9:00 AM with Msgr. Michael Shershanovich, pastor, officiating. Burial will follow with her husband at St. Joseph Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: St. Joseph Church, in care of the Devanny-Condron Funeral Home, 40 Maplewood Ave. Pittsfield, MA 01201.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 6, 2019