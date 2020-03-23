|
Rosemary Laughlin, 90, formerly of Lee, died Sunday, March 8, 2020 at the North Adams Commons Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility where she has resided for the past several years.
Rosemary was born in Lee on March 23, 1929, the daughter of Frank J. and Anna Duffy DuPont. She attended St. Mary's School and was graduated from Lee High School, Class of 1947.
Mrs. Laughlin was primarily a homemaker however, in her early years she worked at G.E. in Pittsfield then as a secretary at the U.S. Pentagon. Rosemary married John E. Laughlin. He predeceased her in 1981.
Mrs. Laughlin leaves behind her son, Patrick Laughlin, and her grandson, Bryan C. M. Laughlin. In addition, she leaves behind many nieces and nephews. Besides her husband, Rosemary was predeceased by her son, John S. Laughlin as well all of her eleven siblings: Roland, Thomas, Francis, Kenneth, Robert, George, Paul and Richard DuPont, Isabelle Galt, Aileen DuPont, and Doris Ann Norwood.
A Graveside Service will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery in Lee on Thursday, March 26th at 10AM.
In keeping with Mrs. Laughlin's wishes, there will be no visiting hours.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 23, 2020