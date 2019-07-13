|
Rosemary Alice Danaher 57, of Williamstown, MA died at Berkshire Medical Center Hospital Pittsfield on October 30, 2018, after a long battle with cancer.
She was born April 30, 1961 at North Adams, MA daughter of the late Robert J. and Alice I. (Clark) Danaher of Williamstown, MA. She attended the Williamstown schools and graduated from Mount Greylock R.H.S. in 1979 where she was active in sports and other clubs, she played on the Varsity Field Hockey Team.
She continued her education receiving a BA degree in Audiology, Hearing & Speech Impediments at Our Lady of the Elms Catholic College in Chicopee, MA.
Rosemary resided for a number of years at Deerfield, Ill where she worked for a marketing firm, later returning home to help provided medical care for her younger brother; Allen, her parents prior to their deaths.
She travelled extensively in her youth visiting many countries; she enjoyed playing tennis and bicycling. She was an avid reader on many topics and enjoyed writing poetry and was accepted into the American Poetry Anthology for the best new poets of 1989, having several of her poems published. She enjoyed the Fine Arts and regularly attended concerts at the Clark Art Institute and Tanglewood as well as others. She was a member of St Patrick's Church in Williamstown and the Elms College Alumni.
Besides her parents and her brother Allen who predeceased her, she leaves a brother Robert J. Danaher Jr. his wife Nancy of Waitsfield, VT., a Sister; Lisa Monique and her husband Michael Kelly of Fayetteville, Georgia, a sister; Julie Ann-Marie Danaher & Ernest Nicklien of Williamstown, a brother; Darryl F. Danaher his wife Bonnie of Yorba Linda, CA., Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews, cousins and many friends.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A Liturgy of Christian Burial for Rosemary Danaher will be celebrated Friday July 19, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Sts. Patrick and Raphael Church in Williamstown. Burial will follow in Eastlawn Cemetery. Contributions in her memory can be made to the Allen E. Danaher Scholarship Fund at Mountain One Bank in Williamstown or to the in care of FLYNN & DAGNOLI-MONTAGNA HOME FOR FUNERALS CENTAL CHAPEL, 74 Marshall St. North Adams, MA 01247. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on July 13, 2019