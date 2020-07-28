Rosemary Crosier, 94, of Dalton, passed at her residence on July 22, 2020 with family members at her side.



Rosemary was raised in East Boston and graduated from Boston City Hospital School of Nursing in 1946. She married William H. Crosier, Jr. in 1948, and they moved to Dalton where she began her long nursing career.



Rosemary started at Pittsfield General Hospital, then became the Dalton public health nurse. After earning her bachelor and master's degrees in nursing, she initiated the Dalton Visiting Nurse Association and directed that agency for 13 years. From 1976 to 1992, she was President and Executive Director of the Pittsfield Visiting Nurse Associations, encompassing most of Berkshire County. Her primary goal was to allow clients to remain at home and manage their own health problems.



Rosemary was preceded in death by her husband, William H. Crosier, Jr., and her daughter, Suzanne Pierce. She is survived by her son, Michael Crosier and his wife, Barbara; four grandchildren and four great grandchildren.



The family would like to thank the staff of Home Instead Senior Care and those Stone Mill Condominium residents whose assistance allowed Rosemary to remain in her home.



FUNERAL NOTICE: A graveside service for Rosemary C. Crosier will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family urges donations in Rosemary's name to St. Agnes Parish or to Berkshire Medical Center Visiting Nurse Association. DERY-FOLEY FUNERAL HOME is in charge of arrangements.



