Rosemary D. Hall, 90, of Bradenton, Florida passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Berkshire Medical Center of natural causes, surrounded by her loving family.



She was the daughter of the late John F. Daniels and Audrey (Pilon) Daniels of Pittsfield, MA.



Mrs. Hall attended Pittsfield schools and was a 1947 graduate of St. Joseph's High School. Following high school, she went on to graduate from Our Lady of the Elms College in 1951.



She married John E. Hall on October 18, 1952 at St. Mark's Church in Pittsfield. They were happily married for 54 years. He predeceased her in March of 2007.



Mrs. Hall retired from Craneville School in Dalton, MA where she enlightened and positively impacted so many children throughout her teaching career.



Besides her career, her many interests included music, hosting events, ballroom dancing, travelling, book club and Instant Theater. Mrs. Hall was an avid patron of the Arts who often attended cultural and literary events with friends. These included the Sarasota-based Asolo Theatre, Gulf Coast UN Women Luncheons, and as a volunteer at Tanglewood in Lenox. She inherited her interest in music from her father who enjoyed performing in string quartets and concerts with the violin. Mrs. Hall learned to play the piano at an early age. This became a source of great joy and fun at family gatherings for much of her life.



Mrs. Hall also loved spending summers on Cape Cod. Following her retirement she enjoyed many special times with friends and family at her home in Bradenton, FL. Her greatest joy was spending time with her children and grandchildren attending their events.



Mrs. Hall is survived by sons, Christopher Hall (Martha) of Bradenton, FL, and James Hall (Renee) of Pittsfield, MA; daughters, Judy Coughlin (Robert) of Glastonbury, CT, Marilee Piper (Andrew) of Dalton, MA and Suzanne Siebert (Paul) of Melbourne, FL. as well as sisters-in-law, Brenda Daniels of Sun City, FL and Barbara Powers of Lenox, MA. and nieces and nephews.



Mrs. Hall will be fondly remembered by her young adult grandchildren, step-grandchildren and their partners. With some living near Bradenton, FL and the Berkshires and others as far away as Cambridge, MA, Glastonbury, CT, Burlington, VT, Denver, CO, Charlotte, NC and Buffalo, NY, all found a welcome place in her heart.



She was predeceased by her brother, John Daniels, brothers-in-law, Bernard Hall and James Powers, and her sister-in-law Maureen Hall.



Due to the on-going COVID-19 health concerns, a memorial service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Elms College or to the Hydrocephalus Association in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA 01201.



