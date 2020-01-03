Home

POWERED BY

Services
Birches-Roy Funeral Home
33 South St
Great Barrington, MA 01230
(413) 528-3080
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Birches-Roy Funeral Home
33 South St
Great Barrington, MA 01230
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Peter’s Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosemary Belden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosemary Evelyn Belden


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosemary Evelyn Belden Obituary
Rosemary Evelyn Belden, 85 of Durham NC formerly of Raleigh NC died Sunday December 29, 2019 at the Pettigrew Nursing Home in Durham NC. She was born in Stockbridge MA on July 17, 1934 daughter of William H. and Josephine (Scully) Belden. Rosemary worked for many years as a Registered Nurse for the State of Massachusetts. Rosemary is survived by five nephews, William T. Belden (Cathy), Mark A. Belden (Kate), Norman J. Belden (Phyllis), Thomas M. Belden (Sue) and Christopher P. Belden (Charlotte) and two nieces, Rosemary Belden (Ando) and Dana R. Beeson (Mike). In addition to her parents Rosemary was predeceased by her brother William T. Belden, sister-in-law, Ena Belden, niece Martha Belden Kramer and great niece, Lauren Thornburg

Funeral Services for Rosemary Evelyn Belden will be held on Tuesday January 7th at 10:00 AM with a Liturgy of Christian Burial at St. Peter's Church with Reverend William P. Murphy Pastor officiating. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Stockbridge. Family will receive friends on Tuesday January 7th from 8:30 AM to 9:30 AM at the BIRCHES-ROY FUNERAL HOME 33 South Street Great Barrington MA 01230. Condolences may be made through birchesroyfuneralservices.com. No flowers, donations to .
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosemary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -