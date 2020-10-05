1/1
Rosemary F. Nichols
1927 - 2020
Mrs. Rosemary Frances (Curtin) Nichols, 92, of Pittsfield, passed away peacefully at home on Friday. October 2, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Pittsfield, Massachusetts on December 23, 1927, daughter of Agnes Hazel (Curtin) Girardey, she attended Lenox High School and St. Luke's School of Nursing

Rosemary worked as a registered nurse at St. Luke's Hospital where she met her husband Robert J. Nichols. She enjoyed bowling, playing cards, doing crosswords and spending time with her family.

Rosemary was predeceased by her beloved husband of nearly 41 years whom she married on October 12, 1950 at St. Ann's Church in Lenox. Robert passed away on September 29, 1991. She is survived by her five children Eileen Mary Durkin (Andrew); Nancy Ann Clark (Steven); Robert Girard (Susan); Jeffrey Joseph (Victoria); and James Michael (Judy).

She leaves behind 19 Grandchildren: Kimberly Jean Durkin, Kathryn Eileen Durkin, Kristine Elise Maneri (Taylor), Issachar B. Durkin (Jamie), Michael Robert Sardella, Meghan Eileen Sardella, Marielle Rose Fernandes (Christopher), Molly Nichols Sardella, Jessica Grace Parrella (Joseph), Abigail Frances Parker (Garrett), Timothy Robert Nichols (Bethany), Elise Nicole Nichols (Cassidy), Allison Leigh Betters (Bryan), Ryan Thomas Nichols (Heather), Austin Jeffrey Nichols, Jade Ilyse Schnauber, Morgan Paige Schnauber, Corey James Nichols (Erica), Erin Elizabeth Horne (Robert).

She also leaves behind 13 Great Grandchildren: Hunter Kate Durkin, Isabella Grace Durkin, Aiden Kraig Durkin, the late Andrew James Durkin, Luca Andrew Maneri, Nora James Maneri, Joseph William Parrella, Jacob Evan Parrella, William Timothy Nichols, Julie Rose Nichols, Phoebe Grace Betters, Emma Rose Nichols and Ethan Thomas Nichols.Rosemary is survived by 3 very special in-laws: Dorothy Demick, Phyllis Nichols, and Artur Nichols.

The Nichols Family would like to extend their gratitude for the loving care our mother received from all her caregivers, especially her long-time aide Rose McKillop.

Funeral Notice:

Funeral services for Mrs. Rosemary Nichols will be Wednesday October 7, 2020 with a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 11:00 am at St. Charles Church, celebrated by the Rev. A. Peter Gregory, Pastor Emeritus, and concelebrated by the Rev. John Tuohey, Administrator. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. A live webcast of the service will be available. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com for the live webcast link, as well as to leave condolences and remembrances.



Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Liturgy
11:00 AM
St. Charles Church
OCT
7
Liturgy
11:00 AM
Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com for the live webcast link
OCT
7
Burial
St. Joseph Cemetery
