Rosemary (Davis) Hilton, 88, of Adams, died on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Williamstown Commons.
Rosemary was born in Great Barrington, MA on January 26, 1931 to the late Leslie and Eunice (Davis) Davis. She attended schools in Great Barrington. When she was young she was employed in child care in the Boston area until her employment at the shoe factory in Great Barrington where she met her husband, the late Donald Franklin Hilton Sr., whom she married on November 7, 1959. Rosemary was a devoted mother and homemaker.
Rosemary leaves her five children Christine Appel of North Adams; Donald F. Hilton Jr. of Adams; Patty Sweet of Bennington, VT; Julia Jones of North Adams and Susan Evans of Montana. She also leaves many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by many brothers and sisters.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A funeral home service for Rosemary will be held in the spring at a time to be announced at the FLYNN & DAGNOLI FUNERAL HOME, CENTRAL CHAPEL, 74 Marshall St., North Adams, MA 01247. Burial will take place at a later date in Parklawn Cemetery in Bennington, VT. Donations in Rosemary's name can be made to the donor's choice through the funeral home. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jan. 19, 2020