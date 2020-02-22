|
|
Rosemary P. Ryan Lemieux, formerly of 245 Cheshire Rd. Pittsfield, passed away peacefully, with family by her side, on February 19, 2020 at her residence in the Memory Care Unit of The Landing at Laurel Lake.
Born in Pittsfield, December 11, 1932, she was the daughter of the late John F. and Catherine J. Broderick Ryan. She was educated in the local catholic schools and was a member of the former St. Joseph's High School graduating class of 1951.
Rosemary began her employment at the General Electric Company in 1951 when she worked in the Payroll Department until 1954. She returned in 1967 after raising five children. Upon her return, Rosemary worked in Naval Ordnance Systems obtaining her soldering and wiring certifications allowing her to work at wiring the Captain's Indicator Panel and other specialty panels for ships and submarines. Her ability to read blue prints and follow every instruction to the tee spoke to her incredible sense of pride and perfection in her accomplishments. She worked many overtime hours when there was need to have special projects completed. Rosemary's remarkable work ethic was witnessed by her coworkers, friends and family. She loved working in the GE and finally retired in January 1993 after 26 years of dedicated service.
Following her retirement, she continued to be very active in the workforce. Initially at the former Young's Rest Home on South Street and later at Berkshire Place where she assisted in the kitchen "feeding the ladies." She enjoyed interacting with the other employees as well as all the residents, maintaining part time employment well into her 70's.
Rosemary was hardworking, quiet and responsible often inspiring her children by example. She depended on her Catholic faith to sustain and guide her throughout her life. Not one to sit still, she enjoyed tending to her home and yard. Most of all, she loved visits from her children and grandchildren. Rosemary attended many games and school functions with pride and enthusiasm.
Her husband, Fernand T. Lemieux, swept her off her feet and married her at St. Joseph's Church, where she was a lifelong member, on December 27, 1954. He has been waiting to reunite since June 25, 2004.
Rosemary is survived by her son Brian G. Lemieux of Dawsonville, GA, her four daughters, Nancy R. Monti and her husband Michael of Pittsfield; Karen M. Lemieux and her husband Donald Bradford of Henderson, NV; Susan T. McCauley and her husband Jeffrey of Pittsfield; and Patricia Lemieux of Pittsfield. In addition, the 13 lights of her life: Shannon, Marissa, Anthony, Broderick, Cameron, Nolan, Jacqueline, Keegan, Jocelyn, David, Ryanon, Damien and Emanuel. Besides her parents, Rosemary was predeceased by her sister Ann Piacenza and brother John F. Ryan, Jr.
The family would like to express their gratitude to all the staff at the Memory Care Unit of the Landing. You all made her smile that beautiful smile every day. Your dedication to all the residents is admirable.
SERVICES: Visiting hours at Devanny-Condron Funeral Home will begin at 11 am on TUESDAY, February 25th followed by a Liturgy of Christian Burial at St. Joseph's Church at 1 pm celebrated by Msgr. Michael A. Shershanovich. Burial will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to The Landing Memory Care Unit Residents Activity Fund through the Funeral Home.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 22, 2020