Roy Cyril Bush, 92, of Berkshiretown in Pittsfield passed away peacefully at Mt. Greylock ECF on May 30, 2020. He is survived by his wife Margaret Mahoney Bush. They were married on October 4, 1974.Born in Adams on April 16, 1928, he was the son of the late Roy F. and Corinne M. LaMarre Bush. He attended Notre Dame School and graduated from Adams Memorial High School in 1946.Prior to moving to Pittsfield in 1972, he worked many years for H.W. Clark Co. in North Adams. He was a Williamstown Police Patrolman for 13 years until 1971. Besides his police career, Roy also worked as a volunteer fireman and carpenter. In Pittsfield, he was employed by Berkshire Armored Car, Kelly Lumber and Wonder Bread Distributors for nearly 20 years before his retirement in 1990.Mr. Bush was a communicant of St. Joseph's Church and served as an altar assistant. He enjoyed bowling earlier in his life with the Adams Turners and later with the team at Ken's Bowl in Pittsfield. Additionally, he enjoyed gardening, carpentry, and coin and stamp collecting. He was an avid fan of both the Boston Red Sox and the New England Patriots and he loved his cockatiels, Keri and Choddi.In addition to his wife, Roy is survived by four children form his former marriage to Lily Skeiner Bush Kuzia, Donna Gilbertson of CA, Gary and Janet Bush of MI, Alan and Joyce Bush of CT, and Susan and Clifford Matott of NH. He also leaves two sisters, Dorene Sadlow and Arlene Bard and sister-in-law Brenda Bush, all of Adams, 11 beautiful grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren. Roy is also survived by Margaret's family, Patricia and Thomas Coulter, Palmela Parsons, Sheryl, Barton, Michael and Julie Mahoney, and many wonderful nieces and nephews, including his two godchildren, Bridget West and Sarah Lampro. Mr. Bush was predeceased by two brothers, Gerald and Ronald Bush.A special thanks to Mt. Greylock ECF and their extrodinary staff including Susan Mahoney, Sarah Lampro, Alora Mahoney and Laci Melle.Private services for the Bush family will be held at the mausoleum in St. Joseph's Cemetery under the direction of Devanny-Condron Funeral HomeDonations may be made to Mt. Greylock ECF, in care of the funeral home, 40 Maplewood Ave. Pittsfield, MA 01201.