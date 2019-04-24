|
Roy John Wiley, 88, of Washington, MA, passed away April 20, 2019 at Berkshire Medical Center.
He was born in Wilna, NY on August 22, 1930 to Stephen and Lois (Goodrich) Wiley. He married Marilyn J. Alderson on March 23, 1957.
Mr. Wiley was a high school graduate and went on to receive his Bachelor's degree in engineering at Iowa State University. He then served in the US Army during the Korean War.
Mr. Wiley worked as an electrical engineer at General Electric for over 40 years, retiring in 1990.
He enjoyed making and flying small radio-controlled aircrafts and was a tinkerer who could take apart and put together any kind of engine or craft with wheels. He realized his dream of getting his pilot's license, rebuilt a Piper Clipper airplane, and enjoyed flying around the Berkshires. In 1983 he and his wife bought "Blueberry Hill," a blueberry farm and private airport in Washington Mass, where they have enjoyed hosting blueberry pickers and Appalachian Trail hikers.
Roy was perpetually cheerful and kind, and always ready for new adventures. He will be greatly missed by his family and all of the people who visited Blueberry Farm in the summer months.
He is survived by his wife, Marilyn Wiley; two daughters, Marcia Ann Wiley of Seattle, WA, and Andrea Susan Wiley of Bloomington, IN; and three grandchildren, North Sparks, Aidan Wiley Lippke, and Emil Wiley Lippke.
He was predeceased by his siblings, Paul Wiley and Ruth Street.
FUNERAL NOTICE: There will be a Celebration of Life held later this summer at Blueberry Hill in Washington, MA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to Iowa State University Foundation, for a scholarship for students in electrical engineering in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield, MA 01201.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 24, 2019