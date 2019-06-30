|
|
PITTSFIELD- Ruby W. Mitchell West passed away on June 26, 2019 at her home following a brief illness.
Born October 1, 1920 in Cottageville, South Carolina.
Married April 19, 1945 in Summerville, South Carolina to Ernest L. West Sr. for 41 years.
She lived in Pittsfield for over 70 years. Ruby worked as a nurse for over 30 years in local nursing homes and Berkshire Medical Center.
She leaves behind 6 children Dietrich West-Graham of Elyria, Ohio, Ernest L. West Jr. of Pittsfield, Orrie E. West of Surfside Beach, South Carolina, Karen J. West-Ford also of Surfside Beach, South Carolina and Keino M. West of Decanter, Georgia. She was preceded by Mitchell L. West of Pittsfield in 2002.
She also leaves behind 7 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.
She will be remembered as a wonderful person who was also a great wife and mother. Who loved her family, gardening, fishing, reading and hiking.
FUNERAL NOTICE- A memorial service for Ruby will be held Monday, July 1, 2019 at 1PM at WELLINGTON FUNERAL HOME, 220 East St., Pittsfield, MA 01201. Burial will follow in Pittsfield Cemetery. There will be a time of visitation prior to the service starting at Noon at the funeral home. Please visit www.wellingtonfuneralhome.com to leave remembrances to her family.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on June 30, 2019