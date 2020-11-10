Russell A. Quetti, 90, of Pittsfield passed away on Friday, November 6. He was born on August 12, 1930, the son of the late Jenebal Wagner and Joseph Quetti. He attended the local public schools in Pittsfield.
Mr. Quetti served in the Korean War as a member of the United States Air Force. In 1957, he was appointed to the Pittsfield Fire Department, where he served for 30 years. In 1966, he was promoted to the rank of Lieuteant.
Mr. Quetti leaves his wife of 69 years, Dorothy V. Gumula Quetti. He is also survived by his two sons, Russell M. Quetti and his wife, Nancy of Pittsfield, David J. Quetti and his wife, Christine of Lenox and his son-in-law John McMahon of Monroe, CT. He is also survived by his brother, Stephen Quetti of Pittsfield and his three sisters; Mary Lou Mont of New Hampshire, Nanette Bartini of North Carolina and Jennifer Quetti of Pittsfield. Mr. Quetti also leaves his beloved grandchildren, grandsons; Jeffrey, Kevin and Matthew Quetti and triplet granddaughters; Rachel and her fiance Jonathan Blackwood, Jacqueline and Diana Quetti, and his great-granddaughter, Harper Quetti. He also leaves many nieces and nephews.
Mr. Quetti was predeceased by his daughter, Deborah J. Quetti, his brother, Joseph Quetti and his sister Ida Thierling.
Russ was an avid sports fan and dedicated family man. A loving grandfather, he especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, attending their sporting events and theatre productions.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at the Wound Care Center and Kindred At Home, both in Pittsfield.
SERVICES: Quetti, Russell A., age 90, of Pittsfield, died Friday, November 6th. Per Russ's request, there will be no calling hours. A graveside service will take place at the Pittsfield Cemetery on Onota Street, on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 1:00 p.m., with Rev. Peter A. Gregory, Pastor Emeritus of St. Charles Borromeo Church, officiating. Dery Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Russ' memory may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation New England at 650 Suffolk St., Unit 405, Lowell, MA 01854 or online at epilepsynewengland.org
.