1/1
Russell A. Quetti
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Russell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Russell A. Quetti, 90, of Pittsfield passed away on Friday, November 6. He was born on August 12, 1930, the son of the late Jenebal Wagner and Joseph Quetti. He attended the local public schools in Pittsfield.

Mr. Quetti served in the Korean War as a member of the United States Air Force. In 1957, he was appointed to the Pittsfield Fire Department, where he served for 30 years. In 1966, he was promoted to the rank of Lieuteant.

Mr. Quetti leaves his wife of 69 years, Dorothy V. Gumula Quetti. He is also survived by his two sons, Russell M. Quetti and his wife, Nancy of Pittsfield, David J. Quetti and his wife, Christine of Lenox and his son-in-law John McMahon of Monroe, CT. He is also survived by his brother, Stephen Quetti of Pittsfield and his three sisters; Mary Lou Mont of New Hampshire, Nanette Bartini of North Carolina and Jennifer Quetti of Pittsfield. Mr. Quetti also leaves his beloved grandchildren, grandsons; Jeffrey, Kevin and Matthew Quetti and triplet granddaughters; Rachel and her fiance Jonathan Blackwood, Jacqueline and Diana Quetti, and his great-granddaughter, Harper Quetti. He also leaves many nieces and nephews.

Mr. Quetti was predeceased by his daughter, Deborah J. Quetti, his brother, Joseph Quetti and his sister Ida Thierling.

Russ was an avid sports fan and dedicated family man. A loving grandfather, he especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, attending their sporting events and theatre productions.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at the Wound Care Center and Kindred At Home, both in Pittsfield.

SERVICES: Quetti, Russell A., age 90, of Pittsfield, died Friday, November 6th. Per Russ's request, there will be no calling hours. A graveside service will take place at the Pittsfield Cemetery on Onota Street, on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 1:00 p.m., with Rev. Peter A. Gregory, Pastor Emeritus of St. Charles Borromeo Church, officiating. Dery Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Russ' memory may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation New England at 650 Suffolk St., Unit 405, Lowell, MA 01854 or online at epilepsynewengland.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dery Funeral Home
54 Bradford Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
(413) 443-9151
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Berkshire Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved