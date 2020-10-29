Russell C. Kemp, 92 of North Adams, MA died October 24, 2020 in Concord, NH. He was born in North Adams, MA May 16, 1928. Son of Carl and Beatrice Kemp he attended schools in North Adams graduating from Drury High School in 1947. He played Violin with the Berkshire Symphony Orchestra then attended Burdett College. He joined the Airforce in 1950 during the Korean War and was stationed in Waco, Texas and attended classes at Baylor University.
Russell worked as an accountant and then as a sales executive with Excelsior Printing company for 28 years. He retired in 1991 enjoying the winters in Vero Beach, FL while attending spring training to watch his beloved Dodgers. He was a member of the First Baptist Church, North Adams, MA. He married Mattie Francis Hoffman on July 11, 1952. He enjoyed music, reading, and spending time with his children while his passion was playing his violin. Russell was a member of the American Legion and enjoyed Saturday morning rehearsals at Tanglewood with friends and family.
Russell leaves behind Randall Kemp and wife Linda of North Adams, MA, Paul Kemp and wife Karen of Waco, TX, Diane Luczynski of New Hampton, NH, Carrie Etheredge and husband James of Waco, TX, Janet Kemp and husband Jim of Greenfield, NH, 8 Grandchildren, and 9 Great Grandchildren. Russell accomplished many great things but his greatest joy will always be his family.
Funeral Services to celebrate the Life of Russell Carl Kemp will take place Monday November 2, 2020 at 1 PM at the Flynn & Dagnoli Funeral Home, WEST CHAPELS, 521 West Main St. North Adams, MA. Burial with military honors will follow in the family plot in Southview Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Ryan Luczynski, Russell Etheredge, James Etheredge, Paul Kemp, Jim Herb and Pete "The Pilot" Thompson.
In Honor of Russell donations may be made to First Baptist Church, North Adams, MA 01247.
