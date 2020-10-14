Russell E. Fadding, 82, passed away peacefully at home on October 9, 2020 with his family at his side.
Russell was born in West Stockbridge, MA on March 14, 1938 to Archibald J. Fadding and Irene Fadding. He grew up on the family's dairy farm on West Center Road. In 1956 he graduated from the former Williams High School in Stockbridge, MA. After graduation he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. He was trained as a helicopter mechanic and served most of his enlistment in California. He was honorably discharged in 1959 and returned home to work on the family farm.
On June 25, 1960 he married his high school sweetheart Patricia Hakes. He and Patty moved to High Lawn Farm in Lee in 1963. While there he worked as a herdsman and over saw the breeding program. In 1974 Patty and Russ built the family home in Stockbridge and left High Lawn. From 1977 until his retirement in 2002 he worked at Mead Paper in Lee.
While Russ did have a couple of different careers through the years, his true passion in life was farming and more specifically farming on his family's land in West Stockbridge. He owned and raised cattle his entire adult life. Through the years he was able to share this passion with his sons and many of the next generation of family living around the farm. He was known as Dad, Grampa, and Uncle Russ to the many young men that learned about farming from him.
Russ was a friend to many and was always available to whoever needed his assistance. He coached his son's Little League teams, served as a volunteer fireman and was an active member of the American Legion, Post 254.
Russ leaves his wife Patty. They celebrated 60 years of marriage on June 25, 2020. He also leaves his son Marc (Angela), Steven (Laura), four grandchildren, Nicholas, Jared, Kevin, Trudy, and a great granddaughter, Royalty.
SERVICE - A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 1:00 pm at the West Center Chapel on West Center Road, West Stockbridge, MA, conducted by Rev. Brent Damrow. There will be no calling hours. ** Social distancing and masks will be required. People are encouraged to bring a chair for the service.
Donations in memory of Russell may be made to the Peoples Pantry of Great Barrington or HospiceCare of the Berkshires c/o Finnerty & Stevens Funeral Home, 426 Main Street, Great Barrington, MA 01230. To send remembrances to his family go to www.finnertyandstevens.com