Mr. Russell G. Karch, 82, of Pittsfield, passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020 at his home following a brief illness. Born in Stockbridge, MA on June 21, 1937, the son of the late Frank and Ester Spencer Karch, he attended Pittsfield High School. He was in the Army Reserves for many years.
Russell was a carpenter for 35 years for Coury Construction Company and for 3 years worked for Montleone Flooring.
He leaves his beloved wife, Judith (Warfield) Karch, whom he married on October 21, 1962. He also is survived by daughters Diane Karch of Stephentown, NY, Amy Karch of Georgia, sons Robert Karch of Dalton, MA, Kevin Karch of Clarksburg, MA, sister Alicia Monterosso of Pittsfield, MA and brother Donald Karch.
Funeral Notice:
Funeral services for Mr. Russell G. Karch will be held Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 11 a.m. with the Rev. William Furey officiating, at the Dwyer-Wellington Funeral Home, 220 East Street, Pittsfield MA, 01201. Burial will follow in Pittsfield Cemetery. There will be an hour of visitation at the funeral home prior to the service from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to HospiceCare in the Berkshires in care of the Dwyer-Wellington Funeral Home in his memory. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com to leave condolences and remembrances.
