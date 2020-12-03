1/1
Russell J. Gigliotti
1944 - 2020
{ "" }
It is with great sadness that Russell James Gigliotti, 76, of Dalton, passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020.

Born on August 2, 1944 in North Adams, MA, to the late Anthony and Gloria (O'Brien) Gigliotti, he lived in Dalton for 45 years where he was well known and loved by all.

Russ was a 1962 Pittsfield High School graduate. On August 6, 1966 he married his long-time sweetheart, Nancy Robins and they enjoyed 54 years of marriage and raised two children, Tracey and Jeffrey.

Russ retired from General Dynamics in 2001. He was an honorary member of the Dalton Fire Department following years as a volunteer fireman. He was also a member of the Dalton Rod & Gun Club and enjoyed fishing and hunting. Russ was a loyal Giants fan as well as a NASCAR fan and with his wife, Nancy, enjoyed Lebanon Valley races. They also traveled yearly to Las Vegas.

Knowing Russ was having a friend for life. He was known for his sense of humor and playful antics, and always seeing the best side of people.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Anthony Gigliotti, Jr. He is survived by his wife, Nancy (Robins) Gigliotti, daughter Tracey (Al) Lussier of Hinsdale, son Jeffrey Gigliotti of Windsor, sister-in-law Joanne (John) Clevenger of Northborough, brother-in-law Michael Robins of Florida, MA, sister-in-law Linda Robins of Chicopee, four nieces, three great nephews, one great niece and his loving companion Bailey.

The family extends a special thank you to the Dalton Fire Department, Dalton Police Department and County Ambulance for their efforts and compassion during this time of emergency.

FUNERAL NOTICE: Calling hours will be held Friday, December 4, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at DERY-FOLEY FUNERAL HOME, 890 E. Main St, Dalton, MA. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Dalton Fire Department in care of the funeral home.

Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Calling hours
11:00 - 12:30 PM
Dery Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Dery Funeral Home
54 Bradford Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
(413) 443-9151
Memories & Condolences
December 3, 2020
We are so sorry for your great loss. We’re thinking of you with love & sincere sympathy ❤
Michele, Jim, Dayton & Griffin
Family
December 3, 2020
Dear Nancy
I am so sorry for the loss of your husband and best friend.
Please know that you are in my thoughts and prayers.
With my deepest sympathy.
Barbara Wilson
Barbara A. Wilson
Friend
December 3, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Always shared kind words with him. With a little humor of course.
Pat Brophy
Friend
