Ruth A. Lewis, 86, lifelong resident of Dalton, MA, passed away April 23, 2020 at the home of her daughter Kathleen, 96 Pleasant Street in Dalton.
She was born in Pittsfield on April 14, 1934 to the late Gilbert E. and Harriet Parker Adams. Educated in Dalton Schools, she was a 1952 graduate of Dalton High School. She then went on to graduate from the Women's College of University of North Carolina in Greensboro, NC.
She married Herbert J. Lewis, Jr., on November 6, 1954 at St. Agnes Church. He predeceased her on February 9, 2004.
A communicant of St. Agnes Church, she was a homemaker who enjoyed bowling and playing Yahtzee.
She leaves behind her children, Theresa A. Bissaillon and husband Adrian of Pittsfield, Kathleen E. Fresia of Dalton, and Anne M. Card and husband Clifford of Wilmington, NC; her sister, Beverly Johnson and husband Wilmer of Ray, OH; three grandchildren, Darlene, David and James; and six great- grandchildren, Addison, Landon, Zach, Madelyn, Everett and Sawyer. She also leaves many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her son, Herbert J. Lewis III who died in 1975 and her sister, Shirley J. Streeter.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her name to HospiceCare of the Berkshires in care of DERY-FOLEY FUNERAL HOME, 890 E. Main St., Dalton, MA 01226.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 28, 2020