Ruth Baldasarre, 94, formerly of West Stockbridge, died on June 4th in Beaverton, Oregon. Ruth was born on December 21, 1924 in Hillsville, Virginia to Charlie and Maggie Shumate. Ruth was predeceased by her husband of 51 years, Ernest Baldasarre, sister Dana Vinson, brother Sonny Shumate and her parents.
Ruth was a wonderful cook and enjoyed entertaining. She and Ernie loved dancing and were great polka dancers. Ruth was also adventurous and loved to travel.
Ruth is survived by her daughters Daru Maer and husband Jim of Lake Oswego, Oregon; Mary Shumate of Hillsville, Virginia and son John of Portland, Oregon; Granddaughter Jennifer Maer of San Francisco, California and Grandson Frankie Baldasarre of Pittsfield, Ma. Ruth is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on June 19, 2019