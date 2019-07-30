Home

Ruth Barnes


1932 - 2019
Miss Ruth Barnes, 87, passed away at Mt. Greylock Extended Care Facility on July 26, 2019, where she had been residing for the past two weeks.

Born in Pittsfield on February 29, 1932, she was the daughter of the late William E. and Marjorie A. Peaslee Barnes, Sr.

She attended local schools and worked at the former Eaton Paper, Hillcrest Hospital and Berkshire Place, retiring in 1995.

She is survived by four sisters, Lillian Friederick, Marjorie Signor, Marion Christman, all of Pittsfield, and Beatrice Wendell of Dalton as well as two brothers, Frank C. Barnes Sr., and wife Catherine of Dalton and George E. Barnes Sr., and wife Nancy of Seattle, Washington. Many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

She was predeceased by brothers, William E. Barnes Sr., on March 27, 2003 and Robert L. Barnes on October 22, 2016, and Richard J. Barnes on May 5, 2012.

FUNERAL NOTICE: Per her wishes, there will be no calling hours. Burial will be held Friday, August 2, 2019 at 11:00am, in West Stockbridge Cemetery with Lisa Christman, officiating. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Berkshire Humane Society in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield, MA 01201.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on July 30, 2019
