|
|
Ruth Clark Salter of Saxtons River, died on April 8. She was born to the late Miner Charles and Alice Elwell Clark on May 10, 1926 in East Arlington, Vermont. Ruth graduated from Arlington Memorial High School in 1944. She received her BA and MA degrees from Castleton State College. Ruth married the late Lyle H. Salter in 1950. Ruth was an elementary school teacher in Randolph, Barre, Burlington, and Bennington, Vermont. After receiving her Master's degree, she became Reading Coordinator for Bennington area schools. She served as adjunct faculty at Castleton State College and on the executive board of the Vermont Council of Reading. She was a charter member and served on the Vermont board of Delta Kappa Gamma Eta Chapter. Ruth retired in 1988. Ruth was an active member of the Federated Church in East Arlington. In recent years, she attended Marion Oaks Community Church in Ocala, Florida and Christ's Church of Saxtons River. Ruth loved music, wildflowers, antiquing, playing bridge, and travel that brought her to Europe, Africa, Asia, Central America, and much of NorthAmerica (including forty-nine of the fifty states). Ruth is survived by her daughter, Wanda Salter, and her husband, Todd Roy, of Saxtons River; two grandchildren, Alice and Timothy Salter-Roy; a sister, Martha Smith, of Lunenburg, Massachusetts; and many beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins. Ruth was pre-deceased by her husband; two daughters, Cheryl Alice and Shelley Louise; four siblings, Gladys, Addison, Gordon, and Raymond; and two cousins, Roger and Dorothy, who were raised with her on Locust Hill Farm in East Arlington. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 27th at the Federated Church of East Arlington followed by committal at the Evergreen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests gifts to the Arlington Food Shelf c/o Hanson-Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home, P.O. Box 528, Arlington, VT 05250. To send the family personal condolences please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 13, 2019