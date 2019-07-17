|
|
Ruth Eleanor Bosley, 83, of Pleasant St., Rowley MA died Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Country Center for Health and Rehab, Newburyport MA.
She was born in North Adams, MA on January 28, 1936 to Allen and Dorothy (Golledge) Tower. She had an older sister Phyllis Louise Smith and a twin brother Richard.
Ruth attended schools in Florida, MA and graduated from Drury High School in 1953. Following graduation, she attended North Adams State College and later she attended 3 years of night school at Heritage Baptist Institute, Springfield MA.
She drove school bus for six years for the Florida Mountain School System, Florida MA. Ruth was a waitress for many years at the Howard Johnson's on the turnpike and then the former Cricket Restaurant in Great Barrington.
Ruth married Edward (Pat) Bosley in 1972, who went home to be with the Lord February 16, 2010.
Ruth and Pat were active in the Lord's work in their neighborhood and surrounding towns, having Backyard Bible clubs and Young Adult Discipleship Bible Studies in their home. They served together at Berkshire Hills Baptist Church, Lee MA, Bethel Baptist in Great Barrington, MA, and Northeast Baptist Church, Millerton NY. As a widow she continued to serve at Northfield Baptist Church and then First Baptist Church, Rowley, MA. She loved Camp Northfield, attending Family Camp and cooking for the volunteer work weeks. At camp she was known as Gramma Chief.
Survivors include a daughter, Brenda Shaw of Albuquerque, NM and son, David Byron and wife, Amy of Rowley, MA; 7 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
SERVICES - A service celebrating the life of Ruth E. Bosley will be held on Friday, July 19th at 12:00 p.m. at FINNERTY & STEVENS FUNERAL HOME in Great Barrington, MA. Burial will follow at Pelton Brooke Cemetery in Great Barrington. The family will receive friends on Friday, July 19th from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, July 28th at 11:00 a.m. at The First Baptist Church, Main St., Rowley, MA. Fellowship time to follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Steeple and Building Fund at The First Baptist Church through FINNERTY & STEVENS FUNERAL HOME, 426 Main St., Great Barrington, MA 01230. To send remembrances to her family please go to www.finnertyandstevens.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on July 17, 2019