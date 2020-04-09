|
Mrs. Ruth E. Drosehn, 96, of Pittsfield, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Born in Hinsdale, MA, on November 4, 1923, the daughter of the late Thomas and Clara Briggs Bishop, she graduated from Dalton High School.
Ruth was an activities director for many years at the Dalton Nursing Home. She was a devoted caregiver, ensuring that her mother's needs were met with nothing but love and kindness.
Ruth was a skilled bowler, which could be seen by the many bowling awards she received. She was also a talented baker and cake decorator. Ruth loved going for long walks, where she could enjoy the beauty of nature.
Ruth was predeceased by her beloved husband of 55 years, Winthrop C. Drosehn, whom she married on January 31, 1942. Besides her children, Winthrop T. Drosehn (Mamie Kelly) and Joan C. Marks (Robert Geffert), Ruth is survived by her siblings, Elizabeth Goyette, Joseph Bishop (Jean), and Judith Pelkey. She leaves behind 3 dear grandsons, 5 great grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren. Besides her husband, Ruth was predeceased by her brothers, Thomas, Edward, Donald, Robert, and Richard Bishop.
Funeral Notice:
Funeral services for Mrs. Ruth E. Drosehn will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the First Congregational Church of Dalton in care of the Dwyer-Wellington Funeral Home, 525 Main Street, Dalton, MA 01226 in her memory. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com to leave condolences and remembrances.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 9, 2020