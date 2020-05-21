Ruth E. McBride, 88 of Andover, MA, formerly of Adams passed away Monday, May 18, 2020 at the Masconomet Healthcare Center in Topsfield, MA. Born in Adams on January 29, 1932, the youngest daughter of the late Dr. James F. and Margaret McEvoy McLaughlin.



She was a graduate of the former Adams High School with the class of 1950. Ruth received her Bachelor's degree from the College of New Rochelle in New Rochelle, NY. in 1954, and then went on to receive her Masters degree from the former North Adams State College. She married her high school sweetheart, Tony. Ruth dedicated her life to the education of children and retired from the Adams-Cheshire Regional School district. In retirement she volunteered at the Adams Free Library, the Saint John Paul Charity Center, and as a two-time breast cancer survivor, she participated in the local survivor network. Ruth was a long time communicant of the former St. Thomas Aquinas Church in Adams.



Besides her husband Anthony McBride, who died January 29, 2017, she is survived by four sons; Brian McBride and his wife Lucy of Arlington, MA, Peter McBride and his wife Heather of Maynard, MA, T.K. McBride and his wife Bridgette of Kennebunk, ME, Shamus McBride and his wife Claudine of Andover, MA and a daughter, Julie and her husband Mike Cross of Groveland, MA. Ruth is also survived by her beautiful grandchildren, Jacob, Cole, Olivia, Aiden, Ryan, Liam and Terry as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sisters, Anne, Mary Fran, and Margaret.



Services and burial in Bellevue Cemetery in Adams for Ruth are private, there are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory can be made to the Saint John Paul Charity Center in care of the TROTTIER PRINGLE FUNERAL HOME, 6 Summer St., Adams, MA. 01220, who is in charge of arrangements.



