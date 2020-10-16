Ruth Helene Meier, of Great Barrington MA died peacefully on Monday, October 12, 2020 at Kimball Farms Nursing Home in Lenox after a brief illness. She was born November 17, 1932 at Westchester Square Hospital, Bronx, New York City NY to Francis E. Knaack and Ruth A. Wegman.
Ruth married Robert A. Meier on October 19, 1958. Together they raised their three children: Bill, Bob, and Amy on Long Island in Malverne NY. Ruth was much loved by her children's neighborhood friends, in particular, by a special group of then-young men who remain friends to this day referred to as the "Nassau Boulevard Boys" all of whom greatly enjoyed a visit with Ruth in the summer of 2019 in Great Barrington.
Ruth was proud of her training and subsequent employment as a registered nurse, considering it a calling. She served as a school nurse, later as an occupational nurse with the Bulova Watch company, then finally as a blood drive manager for the New York Blood Center.
After living in Malverne for forty years, she spent twenty years living in Clinton NY where she helped to care for her son Bob's children - Katy, AJ, and Ava. During that time, she spent many happy years as a volunteer with the Cornell Cooperative Extension's Master Gardener Program and the Clinton Garden Club where she was known for her work on the decorative barrels that adorned the town, and enjoyed close friendships with her fellow gardeners in the program.
Ruth continued to garden when she moved to Great Barrington in July of 2018 to share a home with her son Bill and his wife Maureen right up until the time of her recent illness. Ruth especially enjoyed this past summer's addition of chickens to the yard, mimicking the sounds they made and collecting their eggs daily, much as she had done with her own family's flock when she was a child.
Ruth leaves behind a large and loving family including: her son William Meier and his wife Maureen of Great Barrington MA; her son Robert Meier and his wife Amy Jo of Clinton NY; her daughter Amy Noonan and her husband Kevin of Garden City NY; and her grandchildren Lizzie, Matt, Katy, AJ, Ryan, and Ava. Ruth's brother John and sister Marylyn both pre-deceased Ruth but left behind beloved nieces and nephews who remained close to their "Aunt Ruthie" throughout her life.
SERVICE - Due to Covid-19 concerns, the family has chosen to forego calling hours. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, October 17th at 10:00 a.m. at St. Peter's Church in Great Barrington, conducted by Rev. William P. Murphy.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions will allow the family to create a permanent tribute to Ruth in the Parker F. Scripture Gardens, a beautiful botanical garden and nature trail in Oneida County which she enjoyed and appreciated during her years in Clinton NY. Checks should be made payable to: CCEOC, and on the memo line, Parker F. Scripture Gardens. Condolences and memorial contributions can be mailed to: Finnerty & Stevens Funeral Home, 426 Main Street, Great Barrington MA 01230. Reflections may be sent to the family via www.finnertyandstevens.com