Ruth "Betty" Herrick
1925 - 2020
Mrs. Ruth (Betty) E. Herrick, 95, of Pittsfield, was called home on Saturday, August 8, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Pittsfield, MA, on April 20, 1925, the daughter of the late Charles and Adeline Derby Ellsworth, she attended Pittsfield Public Schools.

Betty was a dedicated homemaker, ensuring that her family's needs were met with nothing but love and care. Being with her loved ones always brought a smile to her face and warmth to her heart.

Besides spending time with her family, Betty loved reading Danielle Steel books and always had a supply of from a special person she admired.(Thank you Ann Veinotte ) and thoroughly enjoyed the satisfaction of placing the last piece in one of the many puzzles she completed. She was an avid Boston Red Sox, always cheering them on while watching the games.

Betty was predeceased by her beloved husband of over 50 years, Robert E. Herrick, whom she married on October 10, 1953. He passed away on April 13, 2004. She is survived by her son, Robert E. Herrick Jr. (Lori), and stepson, Michael Herrick (Mary). Ruth leaves behind 15 dear grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. She was also predeceased by her children, Michael Dennis and Karen Hatch.

Funeral Notice:

A graveside service for Mrs. Ruth E. Herrick will be Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Ashuelot Street Cemetery with the Rev. Sheila Sholes-Ross, Pastor, officiating. An hour of visitation will be held prior to the service from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the Dwyer-Wellington Funeral Home, 525 Main Street, Dalton, MA, 01226. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to HospiceCare in the Berkshires in care of the Dwyer-Wellington Funeral Home, 525 Main Street, Dalton, MA 01226, in her memory. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com to leave condolences and remembrances.



Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
12
Visitation
10:00 AM
Ashuelot Street Cemetery
AUG
12
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Ashuelot Street Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Wellington Funeral Service
220 East Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
(413) 445-4064
