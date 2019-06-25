|
|
Ruth J. Doyle Jones, 91, of Pittsfield and Dalton, passed away June 21, 2019 at Craneville Place of Dalton.
She was born in Pittsfield on September 17, 1927, the daughter of the late Richard and Marjorie Sigsworth Doyle. Ruth attended Pittsfield Schools.
She married the late William F. Jones on September 7, 1946. He predeceased her on September 25, 2014.
She worked for 17 years as a day care provider, having worked with Childcare of the Berkshires. She previously worked as a cashier as Neisner's Brothers. Mrs. Jones also was a foster parent for about 15 years, for 30 to 40 children, through the Department of Children and Families.
A communicant of St. Agnes Church, she was also a member of the Senior Center in Pittsfield and The Marion Fathers of the Immaculate Conception. She enjoyed crafts and sewing and loved to go camping for many years.
She leaves behind her children, Lawrence A. Jones of Dalton, Sharon R. Pratt of Newport, NC, Kathleen M. Riello of Adams, Megan L. Moore of Pittsfield, and Melissa J. Phoneux of St. Petersburg, FL; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by two great-great-grandchildren, Haydn and Abagail. She also leaves her brother, David Doyle and many nieces and nephews.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services for Mrs. Ruth J. Jones will be held, WEDNESDAY, June 26, 2019 with a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 10:00am at St. Agnes Church, celebrated by Rev. Christopher Malatesta, Pastor. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Calling hours will be held, TODAY, June 25, 2019 from 4:00pm to 7:00pm at DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the ; ; or St. Agnes Church Memorial Fund, in care of the funeral home.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on June 25, 2019