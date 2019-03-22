|
Ruth Katherine Gingras, 84, formerly of Hinsdale Road, Dalton, died Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at Williamstown Commons where she had been a patient the past two weeks.
Born in Pittsfield, a daughter of George and Ruth Gunthner Kirchner, she was a 1952 graduate of Dalton High School and a 1955 graduate of Springfield Hospital School of Nursing.
A registered nurse by vocation, Mrs. Gingras was at one time Director of Nursing at the Dalton Nursing Home. She was employed twenty years at Berkshire Medical Center. She concluded her career after ten years of service with Crane & Company from where she retried on March 1, 1997.
Mrs. Gingras was a communicant of St. Agnes Church and a member of its Rosary Sodality. She was also a member of the Hilltown Chorus. She enjoyed gardening and loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Her husband, Loren Richard Gingras, whom she married November 24, 1955, in St. Agnes Church, died February 24, 1997.
Mrs. Gingras is survived by three sons, Mark R. Gingras of Hinsdale, Scott F. (wife Nancy) Gingras of Winter Springs, Fla., and John J. (wife Marcie) Gingras of Pittsfield; a daughter, Jill M. (husband John) Powell of Hinsdale; thirteen grandchildren and twenty-two great grandchildren; and a sister, Rose Mary (husband Douglas) Haddad of Hinsdale.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services for Ruth Kirchner Gingras will be held Saturday, March 23, with a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m., at St. Agnes Church celebrated by Rev. Christopher A. Malatesta, Pastor. Burial will follow in Ashuelot Cemetery. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Denise Kaley Fund or to the Robert "Boog" Powell Scholarship Fund both in care of DERY-FOLEY FUNERAL HOME, 890 East Main Street, Dalton.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 22, 2019