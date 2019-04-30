|
GREAT BARRINGTON Ruth L. Whittaker, 96, a longtime resident of Great Barrington, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 27, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on February 19, 1923 in Pittsfield MA, the daughter of Ralph and Fannie Carson Haskins. Ruth graduated from Pittsfield High School in 1941 and married the late William T. Whittaker on March 28, 1942. They celebrated 70 wonderful years together, sharing their great love of family, until Bill's passing in 2012. Ruth was a caring and loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother to her large family. She was a gifted homemaker, known for her skilled baking and cooking and gracious welcoming of all into her home. She did it all for her children: attending skating and horseback riding competitions and other sport events, making clothes and costumes and driving them about. She was "Mom Whit" to so many of their friends. Ruth was right there helping her children set up their own homes - she could wallpaper like no one else! For several years, Ruth operated an antique shop on Main Street where she successfully combined her great decorating flair with her love of antiques. When the grandchildren came along, Ruth and Bill attended their events, took them out to restaurants and museums, and welcomed them to their home in Florida in the winter months. The family cannot say enough about the huge presence Ruth had in all of our lives.
She is survived by four sons, William and his wife Ellen of Great Barrington, Jon of Great Barrington, Daniel and his wife Robin of Scotch Plains, New Jersey and Timothy of Sheffield; two daughters, Lynne Whittaker of Agawam and Jane Whittaker and her husband Donald Torrico of North Egremont; 11 grandchildren: Karen Whittaker, Michael Whittaker, Danielle Whittaker Piazza, William Whittaker, Brian Whittaker, Taylor Whittaker, Amy Whittaker Warner, Ned Whittaker Torrico, Jennifer Whittaker, Tara Stolzar and Emily Whittaker; and 13 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother John (Jack) Haskins of Brookfield, CT and her sister, Mary Ryan of Rome GA. She was predeceased by her husband, William T. Whittaker, her brothers, Nathan and Ralph Haskins, and her sister, Lucy Leahey. The family would like to extend a warm thank you to the staff of Lee Healthcare and Hospice of Western & Central Massachusetts for their care of Ruth.
FUNERAL NOTICE: In keeping with Ruth's wishes, the funeral services will be private. BIRCHES-ROY FUNERAL HOME 33 South Street Great Barrington MA 01230 is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy in Ruth's memory may be made to Salvation Army or Soldier On in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be made through birchesroyfuneralservices.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 30, 2019