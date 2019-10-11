|
Ruth was an amazingly loving Mother and Grandmother, dedicated Wife and dear Friend to many.
She grew up during the depression in Athens, NY, with her sister Pat, brother Jim and hard-working parents Gladys and Maurice Paddock. She obtained a degree in education from SUNY Cobleskill which blossomed into a lifelong passion for teaching.
On March 21, 1954 she met a handsome sailor home on leave at a square dance and thus began true love. Letters were exchanged from ship to shore and on October 15, 1955 they were married and nurtured a union of love and dedication lasting a lifetime and beyond. A rare and treasured gift.
Our mother lived a life centered in love and faith. She found true joy in the service of others, from creating delicious meals, to serving her community, Lenox Schools, and Trinity and St. Helena's churches. She adored nature and all God's creatures interacting in such ways as hiking, cross country skiing, canoeing, gardening and birding. She enjoyed swimming, and dancing with her sweetie (they were active in dance club for many years).
But most of all, Family.
She is survived by Daughter Christie Billetter-Brown and her husband Chris; Son Matt Billetter and his wife Sharon; Grandchildren Orion, Kareen, Jacob and Brayden; many nieces and nephews and true lifelong friends.
Ruth is predeceased by her Husband Richard.
She will be forever loved and live on in the hearts of those she touched.
The funeral mass for Mrs. Ruth Billetter will be held on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 11am at Trinity Church with Rev. Michael Tuck, officiating. Burial will follow in Mountain View Cemetery. Calling hours will be held on Monday, October 14, 2019 from 4:00pm-6:00pm at the Roche Funeral Home, 120 Main Street, Lenox, MA 01240. Donations in Ruth's memory may be made to either UNICEF or Audubon Society both in care of the funeral home.
To memories and stories please visit rochefuneralhome.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 11, 2019