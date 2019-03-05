|
Ruth May (Malloy) Horn, born February 14, 1932 (87 yrs. old), died Friday March 1, 2019 peacefully at home surrounded by her family.
Born in Adams to the late Thomas and Exena Malloy, Ruth attended Adams schools. After finishing school, Ruth worked various jobs in town. In 1949 Ruth married Joseph Horn and started her family life-during the Summer months, Ruth would help with work on the Family Farm along with helping out in the Family Vegetable Stand on Grove Street.
During the Winter months, Ruth worked in many of the Adams and No. Adams Mills. After retiring from the farm and mill work, Ruth owned and operated "Ruth Horns Townhouse" 1982-89.
In 1989, Ruth retired and enjoyed spending time with her family. A few of Ruth's favorite pass times were going to tag sales, out riding around enjoying the Hillsides or spending Saturdays at the lake having lunch and watching the ducks and geese.
Ruth was predeceased by her husband Joe in 1978 and her daughter Linda Krause in 2008.
Ruth is survived by her daughter Debbie Macteer and her husband Ken; son Alfred Horn of No. Adams; son Andy Horn and his wife Raquel "Rocky" of Cheshire. She also leaves 6 grandchildren-Kenny Macteer, Brandon Horn, John J. Krause, Jennafer Fiore, Andrew Horn, and Krista Macteer; and 1 Great Grandson Cayden Gratton, along with many nieces and nephews.
No calling hours or funeral services.
A Celebration of Ruth's Life will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Paciorek Funeral Home, 13 Hoosac Street, Adams, MA. 01220 in Memory of Ruth Horn.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 5, 2019