Ruth Naomi Anderson Phillips died peacefully at her home in Lenox on Friday, October 16 at the age of 93. Born in Brooklyn, NY.



Ruth and her late husband Ray met as teenagers, and enjoyed a long and loving marriage for 72 years. After moving to the Berkshires in 2011, they found a new community of friends in Hope Church in Lenox and in Devonshire Estates, where she lived for 5 years. Ruth's quiet strength, courage and faith helped her through a long and difficult illness, and she looked forward to the loving embrace of God.



Ruth was known to speak her mind without mincing words but was loved by all who knew her for her gracious generosity and compassion, her wit and intelligence, her impeccable manners, and her genuine appreciation for any and all acts of kindness. She loved beauty in all its forms and remained well dressed and accessorized until the last days of her life. Ruth was an expert seamstress and could make anything, including many beautiful quilts which she displayed and showed at craft fairs in Florida. At the age of 50, Ruth proudly graduated from Russell Sage College with a degree in public relations and enjoyed a brief career as a technical writer. She had a passion for muscle cars, owning many over a period of years, and for Apple computers.



She is survived by her son Dan Phillips and his wife Chris in Wisconsin, their children, Ryan, Lyndsay and Daniel, Jr., and daughter Dorothy Phillips in Great Barrington. Her only grandson Daniel brought great joy to her life with his marriage to Rachael and with their children Ada and Azariah. Dan and Dorothy are deeply grateful to the Hope Church family, the staff at Devonshire, Carol Bigwood, and to the kindness and expertise of the health professionals that helped Ruth through the final months of her life, with particular thanks to Dr. George Veinoglou.



As Ruth wished, there will be no memorial service, and she has made an anatomical donation to Albany Medical College.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store