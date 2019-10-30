|
|
Ruth Rose (Brooks) Giroux, 94 of Bennington, VT and formerly of North Adams, MA died Monday October 28, 2019 at Crescent Manor in Bennington.
She was born in North Adams, MA on November 26, 1924 daughter of Levi and Odna (Tondreau) Brooks. She attended North Adams schools and graduated from Drury High School with the class of 1943.
Ruth was last employed by the city of North Adams School Dept. as a teacher's aide at Sullivan School until her retirement in 2005. Before that, she worked at Howard Johnson's Restaurant in Williamstown. She was a communicant of the former Notre Dame du Sacre Coeur Church. Ruth enjoyed knitting and sewing.
She was the widow of Leonard M. Giroux Sr. who died October 20, 2004. They were married on July 24, 1943.
Survivors include one son- Leonard M. Giroux Jr. of Bennington, VT and three grandchildren- Alyssa Giroux, Robert Giroux and Cheryl Phillips; two great grandchildren including Michael Phillips and Brittany Phillips; one brother- John Brooks of North Adams and nieces and nephews. Two sons are deceased including Stephen Giroux who died in 2015 and Timothy Giroux who died in 1996. One brother and two sisters are deceased including Irene Hewitt, Olive O'Neil and Arthur Brooks.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A Liturgy of Christian Burial for Ruth Giroux will be celebrated Friday November 1, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church. Burial will follow in Southview cemetery. A calling hour will be held Friday morning from 8:30 to 9:30 AM at FLYNN & DAGNOLI-MONTAGNA HOME FOR FUNERALS CENTRAL CHAPEL, 74 Marshall St. North Adams, MA. Memorial donations may be made to the in care of the funeral home. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 30, 2019