Dalton: Ruthann E. (Croughwell) Mason, 75, of Dalton passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020, with her favorite daughter, Melissa by her side.



Born on November 12, 1944, in Pittsfield, she was the daughter of the late Edward J. Croughwell, Sr. and Elizabeth J. (Lloyd) Croughwell.



A resident of Pittsfield and Dalton, she was educated in Dalton schools. She obtained her GED in 1985 and went on to work for various places as a nursing assistant, including Berkshire Medical Center and the former Dalton and Ashmere Nursing Homes. At the time of her passing, she was retired.



Ruthann, or Ruth as her friends would call her, was a very proud mother and grandmother. A selfless woman who always put everyone else before herself, she always made sure that family gatherings were filled with the foods and recipes that the family enjoyed and often requested from her. When she was in good health, she attended her grandchildren's sporting events and loved taking care of her beloved dog, Jack. Ruth was deeply spiritual and spent time visiting various churches, including St. Anne's Church in Quebec, Canada with her daughter, Kayla. She was a communicant of St. Joseph Church in Pittsfield.



She leaves five daughters; Stephanie J. Pasquarelli of Pittsfield, Michelle A. Mason of Dalton, Melissa M. Canata and her husband Andrew of Lanesboro, Melanie L. Conklin and her husband Jody of Mooresville, NC, and Kayla A. Mason and her significant other Jacob Moriarty of Holyoke, MA. She leaves one brother, Dennis Croughwell and his wife Christine of Dalton, MA and her sister-in-law, Judith Croughwell of Goodyear, AZ. She leaves five grandchildren; Joseph Pasquarelli, Jordan Pasquarelli and his fiance, Maria Laureyns, Madison Conklin, Tyler Canata and Mason Canata. She is survived by many nieces and nephews.



Ruthann was predeceased by her former husband, William (Bill) Mason, and her son, Shawn M. Mason who passed at birth. She was also predeceased by her brothers, Edward, John (Jack) and Brian Croughwell, as well as her sister-in-law, Evelyn Croughwell.



FUNERAL NOTICE: Due to the restrictions in place because of COVID-19, a Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held at a later date. DERY FUNERAL HOME is in charge of the arrangements. Memorial donations in memory of Ruthann may be made to the Berkshire Humane Society, or HospiceCare in the Berkshires both in care of the funeral home, 54 Bradford St. Pittsfield, MA 01201.



